Robert L. Schrader Sells 133 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $14,882.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PAYX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.33. 1,086,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.