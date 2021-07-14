Michael Liebowitz Buys 5,000 Shares of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) Stock

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Beginnings Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Michael Liebowitz bought 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

Shares of NBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 25,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,716. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBA. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.