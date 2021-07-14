UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.79. The firm has a market cap of $392.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.