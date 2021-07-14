David D. Clark Sells 19,039 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,486. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

