Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 9.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $827.41. 3,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

