Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

