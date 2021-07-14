PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Christopher Morabito Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Christopher Morabito purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,076.00.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 923,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.