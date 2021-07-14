Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr Buys 7,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 7,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,127,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,570,839.08.

BTE traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,684. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

