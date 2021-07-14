Scott William Cook Sells 1,500 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

PRO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 2,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 330.3% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 37.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 355.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $369,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

