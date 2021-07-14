William Robert Klesse Purchases 10,000 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,509. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.02.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
