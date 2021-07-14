William Robert Klesse Purchases 10,000 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,509. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.02.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

