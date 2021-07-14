BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

DIS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.