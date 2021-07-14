Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Costco Wholesale worth $265,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.00. 7,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,903. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

