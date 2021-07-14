PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. 214,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

