Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Drops By 99.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

