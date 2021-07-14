Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Drops By 99.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
