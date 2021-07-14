Pivot Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,565.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $51,565.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00851509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

