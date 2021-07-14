Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,174,735.

Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

