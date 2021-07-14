DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 21% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $103.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.09 or 0.01435712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00406065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

