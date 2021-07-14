DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $1,042.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027536 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,533,491 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.