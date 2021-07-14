DAOBet (BET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $331,734.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.09 or 0.01435712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00406065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

