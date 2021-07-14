Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $24,824.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon bought 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,824.00.

APTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.