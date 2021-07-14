Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $24,824.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon bought 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,824.00.
APTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17.
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
