CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman Acquires 1,000 Shares

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00.

NYSE CIR traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,083. The company has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.