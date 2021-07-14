CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman Acquires 1,000 Shares

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00.
NYSE CIR traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,083. The company has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.