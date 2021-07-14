Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.01. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $609.33. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.