Insider Buying: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00.

NYSE JOE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 2,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

