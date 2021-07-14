Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

FAX remained flat at $$4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

