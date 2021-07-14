Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Altimeter Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $283,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. 586,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,992. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

