Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SCBFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

