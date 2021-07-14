Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SCBFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

