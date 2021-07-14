Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.21. 235,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.66. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1035668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.