Mercury Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $834.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

