California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Insider Sells $127,550.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) insider Ares Management Llc sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 8,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.