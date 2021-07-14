PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Sells $47,250.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 20,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,693. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 316.34%.

Separately, TheStreet cut PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

