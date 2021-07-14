Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$57,125.88.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.43. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$445.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

