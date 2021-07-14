Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $166,292.43 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. 25,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,662. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

