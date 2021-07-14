Robert J. Traube Sells 8,120 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZUO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 40,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zuora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

