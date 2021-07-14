Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden Sells 9,001 Shares

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $63,097.01.

Elizabeth Anne Fessenden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 1,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $6,730.00.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,596. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.