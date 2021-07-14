$463.83 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $463.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.70 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. 11,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,054. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

