Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $285.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.50 million. Globant reported sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.19. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 52-week low of $148.74 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

