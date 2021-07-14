Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LGD traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 817,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,106. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million and a P/E ratio of 90.71. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

