Beaconlight Capital LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 192,330 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692,910. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

