EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,996 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,048,000 after buying an additional 77,823 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $8,139,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $670,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 74.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. 159,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.