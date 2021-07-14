iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676,844. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

