EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,066 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 143,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.