Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. 1,035,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

