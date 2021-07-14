PDT Partners LLC Sells 47,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 118,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

