Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.2% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 1.54% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $382,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.92. 14,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $284.17. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

