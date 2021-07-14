Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.