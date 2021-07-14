AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AACAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 7,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,603. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

