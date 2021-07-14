PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post sales of $760.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PAE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 15,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,287. The company has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

