Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $191,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,383. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

