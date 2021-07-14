EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov Sells 13,333 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,121,713.62.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $543.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.01 and a fifty-two week high of $542.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

