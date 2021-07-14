Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Decreases By 98.1%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE EPR traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. 13,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.